Momenta, Sandoz Try To Pause Blood-Clot Drug Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Momenta and Sandoz have urged a Tennessee federal judge to pause a lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to monopolize blood-clot drug Lovenox and its generic version while they appeal the certification of a class of thousands of drug buyers. The Sixth Circuit is likely to take up appeal of class certification launched Wednesday and also likely to upend that decision, the drugmakers said in seeking a stay of the class action. The drugmakers offered terse reasons Wednesday for their argument of the appeal's likely success, asserting that the lower court relied "on a non-rigorous" standard predating discussions in the U.S. Supreme...

