Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lyft Drivers Don't Want New Mass. Judge In Classification Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. drivers bringing a misclassification suit against the ride-sharing giant argued Wednesday the case should be heard by the Massachusetts federal judge to which it was assigned and not another Bay State judge who steered a previous, similar case to arbitration.

Weymouth, Massachusetts, driver Melody Cunningham, who is leading the suit, said there are few similarities between her case and the one brought by Eric Wickberg that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns had sent to arbitration in December. Even though the two drivers have the same lawyers and the suits are similar, Judge Stearns heard little of the Wickberg...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®