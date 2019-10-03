Lyft Drivers Don't Want New Mass. Judge In Classification Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. drivers bringing a misclassification suit against the ride-sharing giant argued Wednesday the case should be heard by the Massachusetts federal judge to which it was assigned and not another Bay State judge who steered a previous, similar case to arbitration. Weymouth, Massachusetts, driver Melody Cunningham, who is leading the suit, said there are few similarities between her case and the one brought by Eric Wickberg that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns had sent to arbitration in December. Even though the two drivers have the same lawyers and the suits are similar, Judge Stearns heard little of the Wickberg...

