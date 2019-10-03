EU Court Says Facebook Takedown Orders Apply Globally

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT) -- An individual country can order Facebook to remove posts its national courts deem defamatory across the globe, Europe's top court said Thursday, in a ruling Facebook warned could have a "chilling effect" on freedom of expression. Individual countries can order Facebook to remove defamatory posts across the globe, Europe’s top court ruled Thursday, in a move the social media giant warned could have a "chilling effect" on freedom of expression. (AP) The European Court of Justice's decision came after a former Austrian politician sued Facebook to remove a post on a user's personal page that Austrian courts said were "harmful to...

