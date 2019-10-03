Eversheds Sutherland Adds Freeborn & Peters Real Estate Pro

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has hired a Freeborn & Peters LLP real estate litigator who has represented some of the largest private equity funds and developers to join its burgeoning litigation practice group in Chicago, the firm announced Thursday. Timothy J. McCaffrey joins Eversheds Sutherland as counsel after about five years with Freeborn & Peters, and is the first attorney recruited for the practice group from the Chicago market. In an interview with Law360 on Thursday, McCaffrey said he made the move because of the firm’s reputation and collaborative atmosphere and because he has a good relationship with Marc A. Benjamin, a real estate attorney...

