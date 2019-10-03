Student Loan Servicer Mismanaged Debt Relief Plan, NY Says

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- New York’s attorney general has accused the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency of harmful servicing practices in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, alleging the student loan servicer has “failed miserably” in its handling of a federal loan forgiveness program. In a 70-page complaint, New York Attorney General Letitia James outlined allegations of errors, delays and other failures by Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-headquartered PHEAA in its role as the U.S. Department of Education’s contracted servicer for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, or PSLF. The federal program allows qualifying borrowers to have federal student loans forgiven after a decade of public sector employment,...

