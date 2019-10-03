4 Firms Steer Tie-Up Of Ad Platforms Taboola And Outbrain

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Digital advertising platforms Taboola and Outbrain said Thursday they will merge in an effort to compete with industry giants such as Google and Facebook in a deal steered by Wilson Sonsini, White & Case, Meitar Liquornik and Davis Polk. The New York-based companies will join forces in a cash-and-stock deal in which Outbrain shareholders will receive $250 million in cash and 30% of the shares of the combined company, the announcement said. The combined company will have more than 2,000 employees and customers in over 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region, according...

