Valero Refinery Worker Burned In 'Superheated Soil' Can't Sue

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a Valero Energy Corp. refinery worker's negligence lawsuit against three of the company's contractors stemming from burns he suffered after falling into "superheated soil" at a Corpus Christi refinery. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals determined that worker David Barrett failed to clear required procedural hurdles to sustain a suit against subcontractors Berry Contracting LP and Elite Piping & Civil Ltd. and engineering design firm Govind Development LLC, which he claimed contributed to his severe injuries at the Valero refinery. Barrett alleged that while walking away from a large oil storage tank...

