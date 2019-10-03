7th Circ. Won't Revive Rest Of AB InBev, Molson Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused Thursday to reconsider its decision only partially reviving a Wisconsin brewery's antitrust suit claiming Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. conspired to restrict the flow of American beer exports to Ontario, Canada. The underlying panel refused Mountain Crest SRL LLC's bid for rehearing, and no other judge from the appeals court asked for a vote for en banc consideration before the entire circuit, according to the single-page ruling. The denial leaves intact the early September decision holding that while Mountain Crest can proceed on some claims, others are blocked by the act of state doctrine, which...

