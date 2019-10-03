What To Look For In White Collar Cases This High Court Term

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Some of the most notable cases from the U.S. Supreme Court's October 2018 term were those that involved criminal law issues, such as Gamble v. United States,[1] in which the court by a vote of 7-2 (with strange bedfellows Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch in dissent) upheld the “dual-sovereignty doctrine,” and Flowers v. Mississippi,[2] in which Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for a seven-justice majority (with Justices Clarence Thomas and Gorsuch in dissent) to reverse a defendant’s conviction based on discrimination in jury selection. As these cases show, one of the reasons that the court’s criminal law docket is fascinating...

