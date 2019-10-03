No One Cares About Apple's IPhone Pixels, Judge Tells Attys

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (October 3, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Thursday of keeping alive a proposed class action alleging Apple misrepresents its iPhone screen size and pixel count, saying Apple discloses that its phones' rounded corners impact screen size and “there doesn’t seem to be anyone in America” who’s really concerned about pixels. During a hearing in Oakland, California, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said even if the allegations in a lawsuit are not particularly strong, he is “stuck” with the Ninth Circuit’s “very high” standard to dismiss a complaint outright. The judge said even in light of that high standard, he still...

