After Being 'Baffled' By Case, Fed. Circ. OKs Ax Of Rovi Patent

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A day after a federal judge said she found it difficult to believe a patent involving VCR technology had come before her court, the Federal Circuit court on Thursday rejected TiVo subsidiary Rovi's attempt to revive a patent challenged by Comcast. In a one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decisions invalidating Rovi Guides Inc.'s U.S. Patent No. 8,713,595, which covers interactive TV program guide technology. The board had found in August 2018 that each of the challenged claims had been obvious over a combination of earlier patents and publications, prompting Rovi's appeal at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS