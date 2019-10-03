Atlantic City Mayor Cops To Nicking Youth League Donations

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, admitted Thursday in federal court to soliciting about $87,000 in donations to a youth basketball group over five years but instead using the money on luxury clothing, pricey meals, trips and other personal expenses. Frank M. Gilliam Jr. pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in Camden, New Jersey, to a single count of wire fraud in connection with the purported contributions to the AC Starz Basketball Club, a non-profit organization he incorporated in 2011 to operate a youth basketball team, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey....

