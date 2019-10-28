High Court CFPB Review May Determine Fate Of FHFA Too

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Whether the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional because the president does not have the statutory right to fire its director without cause now is squarely in front of the U.S. Supreme Court based on its recent acceptance of cert in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB. How the Supreme Court eventually rules in Seila Law may also decide the fate of the structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which is similar to the CFPB. If you have ever negotiated an employment agreement or a commercial agreement, you probably are familiar with the concept of termination with cause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS