Alaska Tells FERC $45B Pipeline Project Won't Do Harm

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The state-owned developer of a proposed $45 billion liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska tried to convince the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday that the project isn't environmentally unsound. Alaska Gasline Development Corp., which wants to ship gas from Alaska’s North Slope and send it for export, pushed back against FERC’s draft environmental impact statement findings that said the 800-mile pipeline would have substantial impacts on Alaskan permafrost, wetlands and forest, as well as herds of Central Arctic caribou. “When context is considered, labeling of impacts as 'significant' does not appear appropriate,” AGDC said in its comments about wetlands and permafrost,...

