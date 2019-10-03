FCC To Decide Whether Streaming, Cable Compete In 2 States

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will vote this month on whether programming competition from streaming services can justify reducing regulations on cable companies in two states, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wrote in a blog post Thursday. Pai said he’ll take up a petition from Charter Communications, which asked the FCC to find that the media marketplace is robust enough in Massachusetts and Hawaii to nix regulations covering basic cable rates, at the commission’s Oct. 25 monthly meeting. “Adopting this order would be a major step toward the commission recognizing the realities of the modern video marketplace, and the increasingly important role that...

