A Developing Split Over Online Marketplace Product Liability

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A pair of recent opinions from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, issued days apart, suggest that e-commerce intermediaries like Amazon.com Inc. and eBay Inc. — online marketplaces — may be held liable for allegedly defective products sold through their sites. An opinion issued on Sept. 27, by the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona demonstrates the level of uncertainty that exists. Traditionally, a company must exercise a degree of control over a product in order to be found liable as a seller under a product...

