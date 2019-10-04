Commerce To Smack Chinese Cabinets With Up To 262% Duty

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will hit Chinese wooden cabinets with preliminary tariffs of up to 262.18% after finding that the imports have been sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices . Commerce laid its preliminary anti-dumping duties Thursday, handing an early win to a group of U.S. cabinet producers who petitioned the government for remedial tariffs earlier this year. Executives of the U.S. wooden cabinet manufacturing industry praised Commerce for taking action to level the playing field between American and Chinese producers. “Today’s determination allows the American kitchen cabinet industry to keep fighting against the unfairness of China’s trade...

