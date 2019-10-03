Google Assistant Doesn't Collect Biometric Data, Court Told

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Google has urged an Illinois state judge to toss a biometric privacy suit over its Google Assistant, arguing the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act doesn’t cover the voice recordings the software collects. The only type of voice data BIPA regulates is voiceprints, which are different from the voice recordings collected by Google’s voice-enabled Google Assistant software, the tech giant argued in a motion to dismiss made public Wednesday. Voiceprints are biometric identifiers created by machines that measure human vocal sounds to determine the speaker, Google said. A voice recording collected through the Google Assistant cannot be considered a biometric identifier because...

