Kohler Settles Workers' OT Suit But Wants Terms Kept Quiet

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Kohler Co. reached a deal with manufacturing workers on Thursday to resolve claims it stiffed them on minimum wage and overtime pay, asking a federal judge to sign off on the deal and make sure its terms are kept under wraps. The certified collective class of current and former workers and the company asked a Tennessee federal judge to sign off on the deal to resolve the years-long case alleging it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to compensate Richard Davis and his colleagues for work completed outside of regular schedules and during break periods. The deal, which includes 150...

