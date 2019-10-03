Airbus Tariff Hit Threatens To Deepen US-EU Trade Rift

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s new tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of imports from the European Union, unveiled after a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute, are likely to hamper any efforts to repair an already-rocky trading relationship. It was just over 14 months ago that President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ushered in a "new phase" of the U.S.-EU partnership with an eye toward beginning negotiations for a trade agreement. That effort has sputtered, and the process of fixing it only figures to get tougher after a historic World Trade Organization decision greenlighted the new U.S. duties Wednesday as retaliation for...

