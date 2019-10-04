Top Dem Calls For Probe Into FCC Hurricane Maria Response

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The head of the House committee that oversees the Federal Communications Commission is calling for a government investigation into the agency’s response to Hurricane Maria, as the Democrat expressed concern about communications failures that plagued Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of the disaster. “The Federal Communications Commission response to Hurricane Maria continues to raise serious questions about the state of our communications infrastructure,” Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey wrote to the U.S. Government Accountability Office on Thursday. Hurricane Maria — a deadly category 5 hurricane that devastated Dominica, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in...

