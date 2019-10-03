Harman Must Face Trimmed Suit Over Samsung Acquisition

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Harman International Industries Inc. must still face claims that it misled investors in its proxy statement when it sought their approval for its $8 billion acquisition by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., but a federal judge in Connecticut on Thursday halved the number of allegations it faces. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny trimmed dismissed lead plaintiff Patricia B. Baum's allegation that the electronics company's financial projections omitted its future acquisitions. He also tossed her claim that Harman mischaracterized in its proxy statement its policies regarding public release of its financial projections. But he let stand her contention that Harman management's pessimistic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS