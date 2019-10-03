Nightclub Isn't Covered For Beach Ball Injury

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn’t have to defend an Orlando, Florida, nightclub against claims of an injury caused by an oversized beach ball, a federal judge said Thursday in a ruling that centered on the definition of “amusement device” and scrutinized comma usage. U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza said in his 12-page order that he disagreed with the “convoluted” interpretations offered by both Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and club owners Hub City Enterprises Inc. and Wall St. Enterprises of Orlando Inc., but he found that an “amusement device” exclusion in the club's commercial general liability policy clearly applied to...

