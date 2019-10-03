Ex-Rep. Chris Collins' Son Cops To Insider Trading Scheme

Law360, New York (October 3, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Days after ex-U.S. Rep. Chris Collins confessed to insider trading, his son and the father of his son's fiancee both pled guilty to a single conspiracy count for their part in the scheme in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. Cameron Collins, 26, and Stephen Zarsky, 67, detailed how they received, shared and traded on nonpublic information on an Innate Immunotherapeutics drug trial that the former congressman, an Innate board member at the time, shared with his son in June 2017. That information was quickly shared among family and friends with stock so they could cut their losses before the public heard the...

