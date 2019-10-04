ERISA Trio Gives Justices A Chance To Curb Benefits Suits

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- With three ERISA cases on its docket this year, the U.S. Supreme Court has a chance to significantly restrict workers and retirees' ability to pursue class actions under the federal benefits statute. If the conservative-majority court sides with companies, workers could see their deadline to challenge plan management decisions cut in half in some cases, and their ability to sue at all revoked entirely in others. The high court's decision to accept review of three Employee Retirement Income Security Act decisions is a significant break from its yearslong pattern of refusing to accept more than one of these cases per term....

