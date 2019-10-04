7 Firms To Guide 3 IPOs Totaling $550M, Led By Biotech Cos.

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Seven law firms are set to guide three companies aiming to raise about $550 million combined during the week of Oct. 7, reflecting a modest lineup of IPOs from two drug developers and a Chicago-area bank. The companies are going public amid a relatively quiet start for the IPO market in October. Five companies priced deals on Oct. 2 raising a combined $371 million, though Swiss oncology firm ADC Therapeutics SA withdrew an estimated $200 million IPO, citing market conditions. The coming week's offerings will tap the services of seven law firms, when counting representation of issuers and underwriters. Davis Polk &...

