Match's Phony Love Ads Hurt Co.'s Stock, Investors Say

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Match Group investors sued the online dating giant in Texas federal court, saying a Federal Trade Commission complaint over the company's alleged use of fake advertisements led to the company's stock price dropping by 2%. Match and two executives were accused Thursday of violating federal securities laws when it failed to disclose that it used fake love interest ads to coerce users into purchasing or upgrading premium subscriptions. The investors said the fake ads were sent to users' email inboxes, implying they received a potential match that was only accessible after paying for a subscription. The investors...

