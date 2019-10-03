Sears Seeks OK For Ch. 11 Plan, Creditor Settlements

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Sears Holding Co. asked a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday to approve an open-ended Chapter 11 plan that sets aside $3 million for retirees and will allow post-bankruptcy vendors to receive 75 cents on the dollar by the end of the year. Over the course of a nearly seven-hour hearing, Sears asked Judge Robert Drain to approve a plan that would delay Sears' final bankruptcy exit until it completes the legal actions the company says will raise the cash to pay its administrative creditors, while facing objections arguing the solvency gap is too wide to be filled and that the proposed vendor...

