Planned Parenthood Tells Jurors Of Fight Over Secret Videos

Law360, San Francisco (October 3, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Planned Parenthood told California federal jurors on the first day of trial Thursday that anti-abortion activist David Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress colleagues trespassed and engaged in fraud to illegally record abortion service providers, while the defense described it as “undercover investigative journalism” exposing the market for fetal tissue. In opening statements Thursday, counsel for Planned Parenthood told the jury of nine men and three women that the “surreptitious recordings” by Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress colleagues caused “tremendous anxiety” for Planned Parenthood staff and led the organization to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on adopting...

