Ex-Locke Lord Atty Can't Shield Docs In Crypto Case

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT) -- A New York federal court has said the government can access an ex-Locke Lorde attorney’s communications with his lawyers at the firm regarding his alleged role in a $400 million cryptocurrency scam, according to an order unsealed Friday. In the order, which was unveiled just a day after a new indictment added a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected arguments by Mark Scott that the government’s request for his communications with his attorneys came too late and that there wouldn’t be enough time to gather the documents before the Nov. 4 trial date....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS