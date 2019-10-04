Investors Want Space Co. To Turn Over Kazakh Docs

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Moldovan investors attempting to collect on an arbitral award of more than $500 million issued against Kazakhstan asked a D.C. federal judge to order a U.S. commercial space flight company to provide information on satellite launches that could show the country has American commercial interests. Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel Stati are seeking to collect on the approximately $506 million award. The pair wants Virginia-based Spaceflight Industries Inc. to comply with subpoenas seeking information on its launch of the two Kazakh satellites with Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX, telling the court Thursday that the company has been unresponsive...

