Vintner Gets 5 Months In Longest 'Varsity Blues' Sentence Yet

Law360, Boston (October 4, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A vintner who agreed to pay $300,000 to artificially inflate his daughter’s SAT score and have her fraudulently recruited to the University of Southern California will spend five months behind bars, as a Massachusetts federal judge on Friday handed down the longest prison sentence to date in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case. Agustin Francisco Huneeus exits the federal courthouse after being sentenced to five months in prison, the longest sentence handed out to date in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. (Chris Villani | Law360) Agustin Francisco Huneeus was sentenced after pleading guilty to paying $50,000 to have a test...

