Fla. Timeshare Co. Wins Round In Contract Interference Suit

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge largely handed a win Friday to Orange Lake Country Club in its lawsuit against a timeshare exit firm for interfering in the resort company's contracts, saying its evidence persuaded her that the exit firm encouraged owners to intentionally breach their agreements. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger in a 43-page mixed ruling said Reed Hein & Associates LLC, which does business as Timeshare Exit Team, cannot escape Orange Lake’s civil conspiracy allegations because the company isn’t a law firm and can’t claim it has a right to defend timeshare owners in their attempts to get out of...

