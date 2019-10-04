High Court Takes Up Ban On Promoting Illegal Immigration

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will consider whether a law that prohibits people from encouraging unauthorized immigration violates the constitutional right to free speech. The high court granted the federal government’s request to rethink a Ninth Circuit ruling that struck down the anti-smuggling law, which makes it a felony to encourage or induce someone to enter or stay in the U.S. illegally. The appeals court had concluded last year that the law criminalized a wide range of protected speech, including “every-day discussions” and “simple words.” In pushing the Supreme Court to take up the case, the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS