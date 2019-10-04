160 Members of Congress Urge Justices To Protect DACA

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- One hundred and sixty members of Congress on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Trump administration from ending an Obama-era policy that postponed deportation for about 800,000 young immigrants illegally brought into the country as children. Ahead of oral arguments next month, the amicus brief — signed by all 45 Senate Democrats and 115 House Democrats along with a dozen former lawmakers, including four Republicans — asserts that the Trump administration was wrong when it moved in 2017 to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals on the grounds that it exceeded executive authority. "Congress has long recognized that the executive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS