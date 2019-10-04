Mafia Sought To Rig NCAA Hoops Game, Feds Say

Law360, New York (October 4, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Mafia-linked man, swept up in a 20-man arrest of crime family figures, was released on bond Thursday after prosecutors at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court accused him of trying to fix an NCAA basketball game and help mobsters profit. After Benjamin Bifalco was arraigned by U.S. Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon on charges that he conspired with Colombo crime family associate Joseph Amato Jr. to rig a Division I college basketball game, Bifalco was ordered released on $200,000 bond secured by his mother and aunt with a Staten Island property. Amato Jr., the son of alleged Colombo crime family...

