LA Rams Suit Could Shine Light On NFL Team Moves

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a bid by the Los Angeles Rams to pause a lawsuit over the team's contentious departure from St. Louis, in a dispute experts say could lift the curtain on the NFL's process for team relocations amid a slew of team moves in recent years. The Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke had asked Justice Neil Gorsuch, the circuit justice for the Eighth Circuit, to halt a lawsuit brought by St. Louis seeking to recoup millions of dollars spent trying to keep the team, even bringing in the NFL's go-to appellate attorney, former U.S. Solicitor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS