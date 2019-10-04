Cooley Says Theranos Founder Holmes Not Paying Legal Bills

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes hasn't been paying her legal bills and likely never will, Cooley LLP attorneys have told an Arizona federal judge in a motion seeking permission to stop representing the embattled former CEO in consolidated civil litigation accusing her and her defunct blood-testing startup of fraud. Holmes has been battling wide-ranging legal battles in both Arizona and California following the 2018 implosion of Theranos, which announced it was calling it quits nearly three years after a Wall Street Journal article revealed the company was largely working off existing technology and that its own products didn't measure up to...

