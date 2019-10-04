Singapore Co. Can't Send Dry Dock Fight To Arbitration

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal judge ruled Thursday that a Singapore-based company cannot force a U.S. marine and industrial services company to arbitrate claims that the Asian company fraudulently misrepresented its expertise to secure a contract to build a dry dock. U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway denied GL Engineering & Construction Pte. Ltd.'s motion, saying that the Federal Arbitration Act did not require Marisco Ltd. to arbitrate its claims against the Singapore-based company and its directors. Marisco claims GL Engineering misled it and lacked the capacity to build the dry dock — used to dock ships for hull repair and maintenance —...

