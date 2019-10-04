DXC Drops Bid To Enforce $666M Hewlett Packard Award

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Information technology services company DXC Technology has abruptly dropped litigation filed in New York to enforce a $666 million arbitration award in proceedings against Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. stemming from a 2017 transaction. The company, which was created when HPE spun off its enterprise services business and merged it with Computer Sciences Corp. in 2017, informed a New York federal court Thursday that it was voluntarily dismissing the litigation, which had not been opposed by HPE. It wasn't immediately clear Friday whether that meant the award, which was issued on Aug. 15, had been paid. The underlying dispute had arisen out...

