Uber's Antitrust Fight With Boston Cabs Heading To 1st Circ.

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A group of Boston-area cab companies will make their case against Uber Technologies Inc. to the First Circuit after a federal judge ruled the ride-hailing service did not violate state laws by operating before formal regulations were passed for the fledgling industry. The notice of appeal filed Friday includes a group of nearly three dozen cab companies, the last holdouts in an otherwise settled consolidated suit accusing Uber of effectively running an illegal, unregistered taxi service prior to the passage of the 2016 Transportation Network Company Act in Massachusetts. Following a seven-day bench trial, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ruled in...

