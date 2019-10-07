Supreme Court Hears LGBTQ Bias Blockbuster: A Cheat Sheet

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a trio of cases Tuesday asking whether federal law protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination, a battle that could lead to the biggest LGBTQ rights ruling since the high court's landmark decision legalizing gay marriage in 2015. The main federal law that bars discrimination in employment, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, makes it illegal for employers to discriminate against workers “on the basis of … sex,” among other traits such as race, national origin and religious beliefs. In the cases on Tuesday’s docket — R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes...

