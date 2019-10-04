Photogs Sue NYC Parks Dept. Over 1970s Images Of City Life

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Two former New York Times photographers are suing New York City's Parks Department for publicizing a long-lost trove of 1970s images of city life without permission. In a lawsuit filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, D. Gorton and Paul Hosefros said the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation used the recently rediscovered images as part of a "massive marketing effort" last summer without ever making an effort to figure out who owned them. "The Parks Department never had the rights to exploit the images," the two wrote. "They were aware of the photographers' names … but no one reached...

