Autodialer Suit Against Lyft Dodges Dismissal Bid This Time

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal court judge has tossed Lyft's bid to dismiss the latest iteration of a lawsuit accusing the company of flouting the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, saying the suit clearly alleged this time around that an autodialer was used to send unwanted text messages.

U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz on Friday denied Lyft’s Feb. 19 motion to dismiss consumer Jason David Bodie’s second amended complaint for failure to sufficiently allege use of an autodialer, saying the ride-hailing app’s use of the Twilio messaging platform to send texts constituted an automatic telephone dialing system.

Judge Lorenz cited to a 2018...

