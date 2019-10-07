MTV Says First Amendment Dooms 'Floribama Shore' TM Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- MTV is arguing that the First Amendment shields its ability to call one of its shows “Floribama Shore,” even if a bar straddling the Florida-Alabama state line owns trademark rights to “Flora-Bama." In a motion Friday to dismiss an infringement lawsuit filed by the owner of that bar, MTV owner Viacom told a Florida federal judge that under the First Amendment, trademarks can usually be used in expressive works like “Floribama Shore." “The Eleventh Circuit and numerous other courts have held that the First Amendment protects the constitutional freedom of expression guaranteed to the creators of expressive works,” the company wrote....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS