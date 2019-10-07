Feds Can Keep Info From Iranian Scientist, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors can withhold classified information from an Iranian scientist accused of lying on his visa application and divulging a company's methods used for developing anti-corrosive steel for the U.S. Navy, after the Sixth Circuit shut down his argument that the court lacks jurisdiction. Sirous Asgari, who argued he needed the information to determine whether it would help him defend himself, had urged the Sixth Circuit to reject the government's appeal of an order forcing disclosure. His counsel has a high security clearance and experience using classified information, which means the government's privilege claim would not be jeopardized, he said....

