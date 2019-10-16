NYC Bill Continues Expansion Of Commercial Tenant Rights

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 25, the New York City Council passed Introductory Bill 1410-B. Introduced by Bronx City Council member Vanessa L. Gibson, 1410-B seeks to expand and strengthen the existing protections against commercial tenant harassment as codified in New York City Administrative Code Sections 22-901 and what follows, which have been part of New York City law since June 28, 2016. 1410-B will officially be enacted into law upon the mayor’s signature, or by being returned by the mayor unsigned and without a veto. Upon its enactment, 1410-B will become effective immediately. 1410-B broadens the current definition of “commercial tenant harassment” to...

