ZTE, Research Co. Abandon Part Of Cellphone Patent Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted a joint request by a Chicago-based telecom research company and Chinese tech company ZTE to dismiss some claims in a suit accusing ZTE of infringing several patents that govern key functions of mobile phones. Bell Northern Research had accused ZTE Corp. of infringing eight of its patents, but in a brief order Friday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo dismissed Bell Northern's claims that ZTE infringed on its '842 and '156 patents, which cover methods for preparing wireless network devices to receive data and allow communications links to be transferred between different modes, such as switching...

