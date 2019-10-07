Shake Off Swift's Led Zeppelin Comparisons, 9th. Circ. Urged

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An en banc Ninth Circuit case over whether Led Zeppelin stole the intro to "Stairway to Heaven" has no bearing on whether Taylor Swift stole lyrics for "Shake It Off," songwriters suing the pop star for infringement have told the appeals court. Swift and her team flagged Skidmore v. Led Zeppelin for the Ninth Circuit in a letter Thursday, but “Playas Gon’ Play” songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler promptly urged the panel to ignore it. They claim the cases are too different to draw comparisons, even if they both deal with what can be copyright protected. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS