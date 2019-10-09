Real Estate Rumors: Gilbert, Hotusa Hotels, Supreme

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Gilbert LLP has reached a deal to lease 20,000 square feet on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The law firm will move into the new digs at EastBanc's 700 Pennsylvania Ave. SE next year, and will have the space for at least five years, according to the report. An entity connected to Barcelona-based Hotusa Hotels has purchased a hotel in downtown Miami for $37 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for the Langford hotel, and the seller is an entity led by Daniel Pena-Giraldi, general manager of Miami construction firm Stambul...

